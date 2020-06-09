Nick Jonas' phone wallpaper with Priyanka Chopra is taking the internet by storm

Nick Jonas is not the one to shy away from flaunting his love for wife Priyanka Chopra.

Recently, a few pictures of the power couple clicked in 2019 are going viral on the internet giving a rare glimpse of Nick Jonas’ phone wallpaper.



It can be clearly seen that the singer had indeed put up one of his most romantic pictures with Priyanka as his home screen wallpaper.

Here’s a closer look at the original picture that was shared by the actress

The photo shows Nick and Pee Cee looking at each other lovingly during their exotic Miami vacation.

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra was last seen in Bollywood film The Sky is Pink.

According to rumours, the actress has joined the cast of Matrix 4, however there has been no confirmation about it from Priyanka.