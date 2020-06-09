close
Mon Jun 08, 2020
Entertainment

Web Desk
June 9, 2020

Katie Price's daughter Princess imitates mum's catwalk: Video

Entertainment

Web Desk
Tue, Jun 09, 2020

Former glamour model Katie Price's fans went wild for her daughter Princess imitating her mother's catwalk in a new Instagram clip.

The famous offspring turned open plan kitchen into her own personal catwalk as she's following in the star-studded footsteps of her model mother.

Princess flaunted  her sassy strut while walking alongside Katie for the clip uploaded on social media handle.

"I hope Princess becomes a model. She's stunning and suits the walk so much," one fan wrote, leading the troops.

Princess,  in the clip, threw her long flowing golden curls back over her head while she walked the walk.

The aspiring model impressed fans with her moves when she showed off her catwalk skills.

Gushing compliments were flooding the section below the Instagram video.

