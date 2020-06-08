Sophie Turner responds to criticism on her decision to attend Black Lives Matter protest

Sophie Turner and her husband Joe Jonas recently joined an anti-racism protest in Los Angeles in the wake of George Floyd's killing.

Taking to her Instagram, the Game of Thrones actress shared pictures and videos from the protest, Sophie is seen holding a sign which read "white silence is violence".

"No justice, no peace, #BlackLivesMatter," she captioned her Instagram post in which the crowd is chanting slogans .

While majority of her fans approved of her views, others criticized the protesters and questioned the need for continued protests.

“I mean they’ve been arrested and charged with murder so there’s justice, soooo can we have peace now?” one user asked her in comments on her post.

“This isn’t just about those four cops,” Turner responded addressing her critics via an Instagram comment.

“This is about Breonna Taylor, this is about Trayvon Martin, this is about Eric Garner, this is about the systemic racism that black people have faced for hundreds and hundreds of years.

“This is about changing the system. Justice will be done when society reflects our beliefs that we are all equal. Until then there should be no peace.”