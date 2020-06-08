close
Mon Jun 08, 2020
Entertainment

Web Desk
June 8, 2020

Vasay Chaudhry tests positive for COVID-19

Entertainment

Web Desk
Mon, Jun 08, 2020

Film actor and TV show host Vasay Chaudhry on Monday said he has contracted coronavirus .

Taking to Twitter , Vasay said, "I have tested positive for COVID-19 and self quarantining. I have no symptoms. My family tested negative."

He continued, "I have already notified people I have come in contact with recently to get themselves tested and self isolate if need be."

Pakistan's total tally of coronavirus patients has crossed over 100,000 people, with over 2000 people losing their lives to the dangerous disease.

TV actress Robina Ashraf, who recently contracted the virus, is being treated at a hospital.

According to TV reports, the actress has been shifted to ICU where she is in a critical condition.  

