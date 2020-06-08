WATCH: Doctor fulfils birthday wish of a 71-year old coronavirus patient in Peshawar

An on-duty doctor brought smiles to a 71-year old coronavirus patient by bringing him a birthday cake in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at a hospital in Peshawar.

In a seven second-long video, which has been viewed and retweeted over hundred of times on Twitter, the patient is seen clapping and happily cutting his birthday cake with the health professional standing by his side.

Finance and Health Minister Khyber Paktunkhuwa (KP) Taimur Jhangra also shared the video with a caption: "Something that makes everyone smile."

The doctors and other healthcare professionals have been praised across Pakistan and all over the word for the sacrifice and determination they have shown by treating the virus patients while putting their lives in danger.

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Pakistan rose to 104,190 on Monday after new infections were detected in the country, landing it at the 16th spot in terms of coronavirus cases.

Apart from several parliamentarians, dozens of doctors and paramedics have died of the coronavirus.

But doctors, who have been opposing the lifting of a prolonged lockdown, fear the worst is about to come.

"June and July are very crucial as we expect a sharp rise in already fast-increasing coronavirus cases in the country," according to Qaisar Sajjad, secretary general of Pakistan Medical Association.

"I don't foresee good days ahead vis-a-vis coronavirus cases. They are going to shoot up in coming weeks," he said, cautioning that the country's already fragile health system might collapse following the expected rise in COVID-19 cases.

In addition to choking health facilities, Sajjad observed, the shortage of trained medical staff is adding to the worsening situation.

"Over 2,200 doctors, nurses, and technicians have already gone into self-isolation after getting infected by the virus across the country. Young doctors with no required experience are being pitched to handle ICUs, and ventilators in several hospitals to bridge this gap, which is not good at all," he said.

Salman Haseeb, president of Young Doctors Association (YDA) Punjab, echoed Sajjad’s views.

"We are expecting a spike in numbers of patients in mid-June, there is a chance where we have to choose between saving the life of a patient or a doctor," he said.