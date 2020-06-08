Sonu Sood vows to help women suffering from domestic violence

Sonu Sood vows to aid women suffering from domestic violence amid COVID-19.

Sonu Sood has been keeping the support for various segments of society going, ever since the lockdown ensued.

However, he recently embarked upon a new cause to aid women suffering from domestic violence during quarantine.

Sonu’s efforts to fight this prevailing abuse has garnered a lot of positive feedback. Even the executive director of Victory over Violence spoke out in in support of his initiative.

According to a report by Mid-Day, she lauded his efforts, claiming, "Sonu's efforts towards sending migrants home is commendable. When he talks about domestic abuse, the message will reach many people and those in need of help will benefit."

Sonu is of the opinion that amid these troubling times, it is even more important than ever to reach out in support of vulnerable women who are stuck with abusive partners. "The foundation is doing a great job in these tough times, and I want to support them as much as I can.”