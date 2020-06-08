Raj Kundra dubs Shilpa Shetty the ‘queen’ of his life in heartfelt birthday post

Raj Kundra dubs Shilpa Shetty the ‘queen’ of his life in a heartfelt birthday post.

Raj Kundra, Shilpa Shetty's husband won the hearts of fans with an endearing Instagram birthday tribute for his ladylove.

He shared an Instagram post with the caption, “You are that woman who transformed my imperfections into perfections, with your love. Just seeing you smile lights up the darkest of days and makes it all worth it. You are not just the mother of my children, but the Queen of my life and heart. I Love you beyond words. Happy Birthday my jaan @theshilpashetty.”

This is not the first time Shilpa’s husband has openly talked about his lady love. During a previous interview with Filmfare back in 2013, he claimed, “Her homely side grew on me as I got to know her. One would think she’d drink, smoke - things that one associates with actresses. But she doesn’t do any of that. I took her home to meet my parents and she was extremely warm. She touched their feet. I respect that. It was then that I thought this girl could be my wife.”