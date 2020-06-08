Anupam Kher opens up about his manic depressive diagnosis. Photo: Express Tribune

Anupam Kher has never had a straight incline up the ladder to fame, in fact he has been struck with more than his fair share of blows, from facial paralysis on the sets of Hum Aapke Hain Koun to a mental health diagnosis for manic depressive disorder.

Anupam Kher recently spoke to Hindustan Times through a Zoom call and during the course of the conversation he was quoted saying, “I was clinically diagnosed as manic depressive. I went to the doctor, surrounded myself with medication and moved on.”

“Humei apne tarike se deal karna hota hai (we have to deal with it in our own way) and friends and family should understand if one is behaving in a lonely manner it is important to get them out of the zone.”

In regards to his most important lesson of life, the actor claimed, “That failure is an event and never a person. You need to continue doing what you feel is right and then after few years, you need to reinvent yourself, craft and keep moving on. You need to keep exploring and not boast over your laurels and start every day as a newcomer.”

Before signing off he also touched upon the covonavirus situation and how he never expected to go on for so long. Anupam admits that it “made me realise that I am not as restless as I used to think before the situation. I have become calmer as a person. I feel there is so much to life. People have come closer to their families.”