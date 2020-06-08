Sophie Turner marches alongside protesters amid third trimester. Photo: Cosmopolitan

Sophie Turner was recently joined by her husband Joe Jonas on the road to showcase support for the Black Lives matter movement.

The pair showcased their contribution with pictures and videos highlighting the scene. The actress also captioned her post with, "No justice, no peace #BlackLivesMatter.”

The first picture in question showcases a number of people lying down on their stomachs while the second portrays Sophie holding a cardboard sign which reads, “white silence is violence”

The final gallery addition features a small video clip covering the entire event in question. All participants in the protest could be heard saying, “No justice, no peace.”

Even Joe updated his social media page alongside his ladylove with a number of posts, including selfies and updates.



