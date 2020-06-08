Sheikh Rashid tests positive for coronavirus

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid is among the latest parliamentarians to test positive for coronavirus, according to the railways ministry.

As per the ministry's statement, Rashid is showing no symptoms of the virus. However, he has undergone self-isolation for two weeks, the ministry added.

Earlier in the day, PTI MNA Jai Prakash who attended the National Assembly session last week has tested positive for coronavirus on Monday, Geo News reported.

According to sources, Prakash had his test done on Friday after which he attended a session of the National Assembly. The MNA reportedly also hosted an event in the evening which was also attended by Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi.

