Beyoncé supports Black Lives Matter, demands justice for George Floyd

Songstress Beyoncé is one of several celebrities using their social media platforms to demand change in the wake of Floyd's death in Minneapolis last week, asking her fans to take action after Floyd's death.



The Grammy-winning artist, in a video posted on Instagram, said: "We're broken and we're disgusted," she says in a video posted on Instagram. "We cannot normalize this pain. I'm not only speaking to people of color. If you're white, black, brown and anything in between, I'm sure you feel hopeless by the racism going on in America right now."



She touched on how race and gender played a part in music corporations overlooking some talented candidates.



She also opened up on the sexism in the music industry during YouTube’s “Dear Class of 2020” virtual graduation on Saturday.

The singer started by congratulating the high school seniors who persevered through an unprecedented time in the country.

“Congratulations to the class of 2020, you have arrived here in the middle of a global crisis, a racial pandemic and worldwide expression of outrage at the senseless killing of yet another unarmed Black human being. And you still made it, we’re so proud of you,” she said.

Beyoncé highlighted the Black Lives Matter protests that have taken place around the country.



“Thank you for using your collective voice and letting the worlds know that Black lives matter. The killings of George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery, Breonna Taylor and so many others have left us all broken. It has left the entire country searching for answers. We’ve seen that our collective hearts, when put to positive action, could start the wheels of change. Real change has started with you, this new generation of high school and college graduates who we celebrate today,” she said.

In the video, Beyoncé went on to say, "No more senseless killings of human beings. No more seeing people of color as less than human. We can no longer look away. George is all of our family and humanity. He is our family because he is a fellow American."

"There have been too many times that we've seen these violent killings and no consequences," she said. "Yes, someone's been charged, but justice is far from being achieved."

Beyoncé ended the video by asking fans to visit a page on her website which includes links to several petitions. One of the petitions on Change.org has already amassed more than 9 million signatures.