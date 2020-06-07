Shaniera shares Wasim Akram's Ertugrul look

Wasim Akram donned a black cloak and held a sword for the latest picture shared by his wife Shaniera Akram.

Taking to Instagram she wrote, "So when are we casting for the Pakistani version of Ertugrul."



In the hashtags that accompanied her caption, she wrote '#throwbackto13thcentury', the era of Ertugrul Ghazi who was the father of the founder of the Ottoman Empire.

Wasim Akram looked dashing in the picture and his wife wondered whether the warrior's look suits him.