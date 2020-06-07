close
Sun Jun 07, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Entertainment

Web Desk
June 7, 2020

Shaniera shares Wasim Akram's Ertugrul look

Entertainment

Web Desk
Sun, Jun 07, 2020

Wasim Akram donned a black cloak and held a sword for the latest picture  shared by his wife Shaniera Akram.

Taking to Instagram she wrote, "So when are we casting for the Pakistani version of Ertugrul."

In the hashtags that accompanied her caption, she wrote '#throwbackto13thcentury', the era of Ertugrul Ghazi who was the father of the founder of the Ottoman Empire.

Wasim Akram looked dashing in the picture and his wife wondered whether the warrior's look suits him.

Latest News

More From Entertainment