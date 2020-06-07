Malaika Arora shows fans how drink water the 'correct way'

Malaika Arora’s secret tips to drinking water will leave you floored.

Malaika Arora is always seen sporting workout gear and it is no doubt that she is a fitness junkie down to her core. She recently took to Instagram to post some of her tips for fans.

In an Instagram post, the actor wrote about the basics to a healthy life, claiming, "We strive every day to keep ourselves fit, to learn something new about fitness- new form of exercise, new super foods available in the market, what to eat and how much to eat for different types of diet programs, but what we often forget in all of this is the BASICS.”

"Something as simple as drinking water. How to drink this simple and most important source of energy is something we usually don't even consider. Here's my tip to make sure that this simple thing is done in the right way.”

Malaika’s video also reveals that the ‘correct’ way to drink water is to sit comfortably and sip on it rather than to gulp it down in one fail swoop.



