Karan Johar sends love, sweet wishes to Ekta Kapoor on her 45th birthday

Indian filmmaker Karan Johar has extended love and sweet birthday wishes to his friend and fellow Bollywood producer Ekta Kapoor on her 45th birthday.



Karan Johar turned to Instagram and shared a throwback photo with Ekta and penned down a sweet birthday message.

The Student of the Year director wrote, “This is my favourite picture of ours! I love you Ektu!!!!”

“@ektarkapoor you are so special to me and have always been there for me! I love love our one on one dinners and our conversations! We have a karmic cosmic connection and I know you will always have my back .... can’t wait to come and have dinner with Shobha aunty and you!!!!”



“Hugest hug and kiss from Roohi Yash mom and me!!! We love you!!!!”

Commenting on the endearing post, Ekta Kapoor wrote, “My karmic friend .. like you have my back I have yours! Love you truly for the person you are!!”



