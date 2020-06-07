Kensington Palace issues rare family photo to mark Volunteers Week

Kensington Palace, on the occasion of Volunteers Week, shared a new family photo to commemorate the work of volunteers from all over the United Kingdom.

Prince William and Kate dedicated an entire post in commemoration of the week, celebrated from June 1 to 7, and honoured the contributions made by the countless volunteers across the country.

The rare picture, which shows Will holding an umbrella for his two oldest children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, was taken by none other than the Duchess of Cambridge herself.

"As we approach the end of #VolunteersWeek The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are pleased to share a new photo taken by The Duchess as they played their own part in the national volunteering effort, "the Kensington Palace wrote in its post.

"In April, The Duke and Duchess and their family visited the Sandringham Estate where they packed up and delivered food parcels to isolated pensioners in the local area.



"Today Her Majesty The Queen has sent a message to volunteers around the world — visit @TheRoyalFamily to read the message in full," the post read further.

Check out Queen Elizabeth's message on Volunteers Week below







