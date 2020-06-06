Jay-Z lends his plane to Ahmaud Arbery's legal team to attend court hearing

Jay-Z has raised his voice against the victimization black community in the United States after the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

The singer was among prominent personalities who condemned the murder of a black man Ahmaud Arbery who was shot dead by two white men in February.

Jay-Z won the hearts of his fans when lawyers of Ahmaud Arbery revealed that he lent his aircraft to take the legal team to Georgia for a court hearing when they failed to find a flight.

Taking to Instagram, lawyer Blerim Elmazi wrote: “Court hearing in Brunswick, Georgia this morning. No flights to take us there last night. @leemerrittesq and I spent hours trying to find flights or cars.”



Elmazi continued, “At 1 am we started losing hope till we got a call from Jay-Z's people at Roc Nation who chartered a flight for us to attend this hearing with the family of Ahmaud Arbery. Thankful for their support. Updates on the hearing soon.”

S. Lee Merritt, another member of the legal team also thanked Jay-Z for his help.

"When you absolutely have to be in Court to stand with your client and righteous protestors for justice... Jay Z sends his private jet," he wrote.

"That’s part of the P.P.E plan to get us out of this Crisis (People Power Political Power Economic Power)."