Shah Rukh Khan is returning to silver screen

Shah Rukh Khan has been absent from the silver screen ever since his Zero tanked.
According to reports, the Bollywood King Shah Rukh is now all set to make a comeback.
The reports said he would play the role of a journalist in an upcoming Indian film 'Rocketry: The Nambi Effect'.
Bollywood Hungama reported that Shah Rukh will be doing a cameo in the film which features R Madhava in the lead role.
The actor will be seen playing the role of a journalist in the film which is a biopic on a scientist Nambi Narayanan, the report said.
SRK was last seen in Aanand L Rai directorial Zero which also starred Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma.
The film proved to be a box office disaster and ever since its release, fans of Shah Rukh have not seen him on the silver screen.