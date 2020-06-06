Bhumi Pednekar addresses fears about her return to Bollywood post-quarantine

Bhumi Pednekar addresses fears surrounding her return back to Bollywood post quarantine.

With the current world crisis looming overhead, Bhumi Pednekar appears to feel rather worried about her return to cinema, after the nod of approval issued by the Maharashtra government.

During her interview with Pinkvilla, the actress claimed, "I truly believe that we have experts who are guiding us through this pandemic. Look at our population and the way we have still managed to handle this pandemic is something I am proud of. Yes, there have been casualties and we cannot deny that and my heart goes out for everyone who is suffering, who are vulnerable to it, the migrant crisis. But I feel if we don't resume work, what is the way forward?"

She concluded by saying, "It is scary, I won't lie. I also had apprehensions on how will I shoot, because it is such an intimate environment on a film set but you have got to do, what you have to. We will figure it out, we will do it collectively. If we just abide by the protocols that the Government has listed, I think it truly will make life easier than we think. We have to put money back in the economy, right? There are so many people whose livelihood is dependent on that one day of work I do."