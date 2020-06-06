Celal Al of 'Ertuğrul' fame sends out love to his little fans from Pakistan

Celal Al of 'Ertuğrul' fame showers love on his little fans from Pakistan

Famed Turkish actor Celal Al of Diriliş: Ertuğrul fame, has once again sent his heartfelt blessings to his colossal fan base in Pakistan.

Sharing a video of Pakistani children re-enacting scenes from the historic series by fighting with tree branches and twigs, Al sent out love to the “little soldiers.”

Heaping praises on the kids, the Turkish star penned a heartfelt caption in Turkish as well as Urdu, which roughly translates to: “Masha’Allah my brave little soldiers from Pakistan. I wish I could send out my love to you all from the depth of my heart. You are our brave warriors, Masha’Allah. One day we will march together, Insha’Allah. Sending peace and love to you all from the bottom of my heart.”

The actor, who plays Abdul Rahman Alp on the show, had earlier won hearts on this side of the world after he sent out Eid greetings to his Pakistani fans by singing the iconic Dil Dil Pakistan.



The series, that has taken Pakistan by storm, is being aired by Pakistan Television (PTV) in Urdu language on the directives of Prime Minister Imran Khan.