Anil Kapoor shares his fitness secrets with fans

Bollywood star Anil Kapoor, who is considered to be one of the fittest actors, recently shared secrets of his fitness with fans at the age of 63.



The Malang actor turned to Instagram and shared some of his photos from work out session and penned down a lengthy note about his fitness.

He wrote, “It’s not all about being locked in the dungeon of my gym, hitting reps after reps day after day. We must take time to let the body rest. When we hit weights we create stress on the body on the muscles from that forced stress the muscle rebuilds itself making it stronger.” ‬

“‪Rest days are important that’s why I take one whole day off. A day when I relax and enjoy the fruits of a disciplined week On that day I do all the important things that help me unwind ....‬”



“‪During this process my body and mind can unwind . In this relaxed state I know I am being kind to my body and my body will be ready for the following 6 days of training,” he further said.

“‪I take a more relaxed approach to my meals. A little more generous with portion size or may be a little treat thrown in. ‬

‪I was never into weightlifting nor did I take rest days so seriously....but this lockdown has definitely been a learning curve for me in many ways and this is one of them‬.”

The veteran actor further said, “‪For we can not forget a training plan is long term and the body needs its reward. I let my body take it easy because I know from the next day I am gonna make it work like crazy till the next rest day comes round...it’s a perfect balance of faith...patience and perseverance... #stayhomestaymotivated.”