Sat Jun 06, 2020
Bollywood

Web Desk
June 6, 2020

Salman Khan, Iulia Vantur sweep the garden at Panvel farmhouse on World Environment Day

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan and his rumoured girlfriend Iulia Vantur along with some friends cleaned the garden of Panvel farmhouse on World Environment Day.

The Bharat actor turned to Instagram and shared a video wherein he could be seen sweeping the garden along with rumoured girlfriend Iuila Vantur and other friends to promote Swachh Bharat.

Salman Khan captioned the video “#SwachhBharat #WorldEnvironmentDay.”

Iulia also reposted the same video with caption “Happy world environment day! We do our part! Repost @beingsalmankhan.”

Salman Khan is in self-isolation at his Panvel farmhouse since coronavirus lockdown was announced in India.

Khan’s family and close friends are also with him at the farmhouse.

