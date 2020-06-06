close
Fri Jun 05, 2020
June 6, 2020

Meghan Markle sponsors a dog kennel in Archie's name at royal patronage

Sat, Jun 06, 2020
Meghan Markle sponsors a dog kennel in Archie's name at royal patronage 

Meghan Markle has quietly sponsored a kennel for a dog at her royal patronage Mayhew in Archie's name. 

The Duchess revealed the news as part of her forward of the London-based charity that works with cats and dogs. 

"In the wake of [COVID-19], we are reminded that our need to take care of one another is a vital part of the human spirit. Mayhew has always understood this."

"Mayhew’s temporary fostering programme, Pet Refuge, is more important than ever, with more people unable to afford to care for their animals until they can get back on their feet," Meghan's wrote. 

"As an expression of my own commitment, I renewed my sponsorship of a dog kennel in the name of our son, Archie, to create an interim home for a pet in need. I hope you will show them your support in whatever ways you can," she added. 

Meghan has always harboured a passion to work towards the welfare of animals. She had two pet dogs herself, named Guy and Bogart, before tying the knot to Prince Harry. 

