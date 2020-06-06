'Tiger King' star Joe Exotic reacts to loss of zoo to Carole Baskin

Carole Baskin has won the right to take over 'Tiger King' star Joe Exotic's former zoo in Oklahoma as part of a $1 million trademark judgment.

Exotic, also known as Joe Schreibvogel or Joe Maldonado-Passage, has said that rival Carole Baskin being awarded the zoo he built is a "treachery" that has to be challenged.



The comments came in response to a court order earlier this week by a federal judge in Oklahoma, who awarded ownership of about 16 acres of land to Baskin's Big Cat Rescue Corp, as part of a civil judgement.

The pair became famous rivals after featuring in the Netflix documentary series, 'Tiger King'. Exotic is currently serving a 22-year prison sentence for plotting to have Baskin killed.

He said Monday's ruling was "yet another emotional blow" to his "already fragile" state.

Through his management team, he responded in a series of tweets, which included an attached statement.



"While we again acknowledge it is truly time to pray for justice for George Floyd's family as well as an end to systemic racism in America, we must address Carol [sic] Baskin's treachery before it goes unchecked," read a tweet.



The statement said: "As hard as this news is, we refuse to accept defeat. Even as we type this message, Joe's legal team is filing appeals and his social media/PR team are rallying public support."