Zaheer Abbas looks like Money Heist 'Professor', says Mehwish Hayat

Mehwish Hayat on Thursday said former Pakistan captain Zaheer Abbas looked like "Professor " from popular Netflix series in the old picture of the cricket legend which she saw during her visit to the Gaddafi Cricket Stadium Lahore.

The "Punjab Nahi Jaon Ge" actress posed for a picture with the photos of Pakistani cricket legends during her visit to the stadium.

Taking to Twitter, the actress shared the picture and wrote, "l Felt a great sense of pride seeing the Wall of Fame of cricketing legends."

In the following tweet, she said she thinks there's a resemblance between Pakistan former captain Zaheer Abbas and the "Professor" from the popular Netflix series "Money Heist".

"Just noticed. In the picture over my left shoulder... doesn't Zaheer Abbas look like the ‘Professor’ from the Money Heist? lol," she quipped.



