Kourtney Kardashian wishes to teach her kids what ‘it means to have white privilege’. Photo: Instagram

Kourtney Kardashian has recently vowed to ensure a prosperous future through her children in a recent social media post. The young mother claims that albeit the conversations might be hard to enforce, she has decided to have honest and open conversations about race and equality no matter how uncomfortable she might feel.



In her most recent Instagram post, Kourtney began by stating, "As a mother, there is a natural instinct to protect my children from anything that might make them feel sad or unsafe. The pain and suffering inflicted by racism is not a thing of the past and I bare the responsibility to speak with my kids honestly and often about it, even when the truth is uncomfortable."



"I have to make sure they understand what it means to have white privilege and to take the time to learn and discuss Black History, beyond just one short month out of the year.”

In response to the death of George Floyd, Kourtney claimed she aims to “encourage other mothers to join me in using this as a learning lesson for our children, to allow our children to feel comfortable enough to come talk to us about anything."

"Allow conversation without judgement, and learn from our children too. We don't know it all. My children sometimes ask questions that I may not know the answers to, so we explore them together."

During the course of her post the reality TV star admitted that she needs to "educate myself even more, so that I can be a better mother, a better auntie to my nieces and nephews, a better friend, and a better person."



