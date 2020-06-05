The Mystery of Digit '5': Upcoming Series of TECNO Mobile

Have you ever thought about the significance of numeric digit “5” in this world? From the five points of a star to the five basic human senses, this prime digit symbolizes, uniqueness. For all that we know it might appear as an omen to some exuberant SPARK in the upcoming tech products. Likewise, the recent IT reports reveal about the prominence of this numeric in TECNO’s upcoming SPARK 5 Pro.

The numeric digit, “5” resonates with art and nature. The meaning of this digit connotates certain attributes like versatility, sociability, variety, competitiveness and imagination which stand in common with the unique qualities of upcoming SPARK 5. In this handset, TECNO is going to offer high-megapixels, ‘Five Cameras’ based on systematic research and trending demand analysis. The device is designed especially for the photography and videography enthusiasts.

Just like the five elements of shading i.e. cast shadow, edge, halftone, reflected light and full light; the 5 cameras designed on advanced Spark 5 Pro cater to extraordinary image results with no hassle of adjusting camera lights. Also, rumor has it that the phone is equipped with 5000mAh long-lasting battery, 6.6 inches nature like display and spacious memory of 4+64GB, and another version or Spark 5 Pro consist of 4+ 128GB. Spark 5 Pro is equipped with the latest Android Q operating system enabling exuberant and awestriking camera results.

The tech critics have always placed TECNO in the limelight when it comes to Innovation and Versatility. This globally acclaimed Chinese smartphone brand appears to be going in the right direction endorsing the miracle numeric digit “5”. Fifth edition, Five cameras and Five alphabets of S,P,A,R,K are all set to take TECNO on a successful pentagon tour worldwide.

For more updates on the upcoming Spark 5 Pro, stay tuned! .