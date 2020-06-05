Kristen Bell aims to teach her kids the impact of social injustice on minorities. Photo: Entertainment Tonight

Kristen Bell is a social justice warrior who has always utilized her platform to voice out against atrocities and injustice. Recently she made headlines after she publically promised to make sure her children grew up to be upstanding citizens who aid those in harm.

During her interview with The Morning Beat, the star touched upon the upbringing of her two kids, Delta, 5, and Lincoln, 7.

She said, "I've been trying to figure out how to talk about it publicly, but I have been having a lot of conversations with my children about what's happening right now because I think part of the problem is discomfort, and just because you're uncomfortable that can never be the reason that a solution is not found," she explained. "But I think a lot of people are uncomfortable as to how to talk to kids about it."

"We don't need the black community to guide us right now, they are trying to survive.” She later went on to say, "We need to figure it out as white Americans. So, one thing that I think is important is talking to my children about this."

The actress is teaching her kids about justice and equality in the most impactful and personalised ways, that is through open and honest discussions. She was quoted saying, "I showed my daughters some of the images that are happening right now because I think that they have more durability and more resilience than we give them credit for.

"I showed them specifically the parallel of what was happening in Michigan, where there were white people yelling in the face of cops, holding guns and nothing was happening, versus people that were sitting on the ground protesting peacefully, being tear-gassed."

She concluded by stating, "I said, ‘What kind of problems do you see with this picture? Tell me about what you're looking at right now.'

"We had a very honest, hard, uncomfortable conversation about what was happening right now because I will—this, you can put it on my gravestone—I will raise anti-racists. I will. I will talk about it with them forever."