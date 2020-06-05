close
Thu Jun 04, 2020
Entertainment

Web Desk
June 5, 2020

Rio Ferdinand shares loved-up post on wife Kate's 29th birthday: 'You are my everything'

Entertainment

Web Desk
Fri, Jun 05, 2020

Former footballer Rio Ferdinand shared a loving tribute to his wife Kate to mark her 29th birthday on Thursday. 

'You are my everything': Rio Ferdinand posts PDA-filled snaps with wife Kate and pens loving tribute to star to mark her 29th birthday

The former footballer, 

The 41-year-old shared an array of smitten snaps of himself with ex TOWIE star Kate, along with a romantic caption, wishing her a Happy Birthday.

He wrote: "Happy birthday to my beautiful wife (it was yesterday). I got caught up with the kids trying to make it a special lockdown birthday and so forgot to post."

"I love you so much you are my everything," he added.

In the photos, Rio is seen planting a kiss on his stunning wife, posing with their adorable dog and having fun at a spa.

This comes after Kate shared a stunning snap from inside her lockdown 29th birthday party. 

