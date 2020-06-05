tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Former footballer Rio Ferdinand shared a loving tribute to his wife Kate to mark her 29th birthday on Thursday.
The 41-year-old shared an array of smitten snaps of himself with ex TOWIE star Kate, along with a romantic caption, wishing her a Happy Birthday.
He wrote: "Happy birthday to my beautiful wife (it was yesterday). I got caught up with the kids trying to make it a special lockdown birthday and so forgot to post."
"I love you so much you are my everything," he added.
In the photos, Rio is seen planting a kiss on his stunning wife, posing with their adorable dog and having fun at a spa.
This comes after Kate shared a stunning snap from inside her lockdown 29th birthday party.