Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal to talk about rumoured relationship on 'Koffee with Karan?'

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are rumoured to be dating each other for quite a while now, and it looks like Karan Johar has also caught wind of it.



Recently, the ace filmmaker revealed he is planning to invite the duo together on his chat show Koffee with Karan, in a recent conversation with Anaita Shroff Adajania.

Anaita asked Johar about the duo and if he is thinking of getting on Koffee With Karan season 7, to which he replied, "Vicky and Katrina right, there’s so much conjecture about that.”

Anaita, who is also Katrina's best friend, interrupted and said, “Yeah, they would look so good together.”

The news of Katrina and Vicky plausibly appearing together has been well-received by their fans who are rooting for them ever since they were spotted on several outings together.



Earlier, Katrina said that she would look great on-screen with Vicky Kaushal. When Karan revealed this to Vicky on the show with Ayushmann Khurrana, the Uri actor pretended to faint.

