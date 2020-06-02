Salman Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez go for a bike ride near Panvel farmhouse

Salman Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez spotted enjoying cycle rides near Panvel farmhouse

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan and co-star Jacqueline Fernandez, who recently released the song Tere Bina from self-isolation at Panvel farmhouse, were recently spotted enjoying bike rides near the Panvel village.



Salman Khan’s other friends were also with the actors cycling together near the farmhouse.

Locals were super excited to see their stars cycling as they cheered for Salman Khan and Jacqueline.

Salman Khan, who is flaunting his singing skills amid coronavirus pandemic, has released three songs including Tere Bina featuring Jacqueline Fernandez, during his quarantine.

Superstar Salman Khan was stuck at his farmhouse with family and close friends after India announced a countrywide lockdown.



He along with his friends also extended support to the villagers during the pandemic.