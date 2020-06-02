George Floyd murder case: Malala Yousafzai voices support for Africa-American community

The News/Files

Malala Yousafzai on Tuesday voicing support for the Africa-American community in their fight for justice said that "injustice cannot be accepted at any cost".

Taking to Twitter, the 22-year-old education advocate affirmed to stand with the black community in their fight for justice as violent protests raged in several US cities after a police official was charged with the murder of an unarmed African-American man in Minneapolis.

"I stand with the Black community's fight for justice for Ahmaud Arbery, Breonna Taylor, George Floyd and many, many others before them. We cannot accept injustice at any cost," Malala wrote on Twitter.

The death of an African-American citizen George Floyd has sparked nationwide protests across the United States with many taking to the streets to demonstrate against police brutality.

Floyd, 46, who died after a police officer knelt on his neck for nearly nine minutes, has become a fresh symbol of police brutality against blacks and sparked civil unrest not seen in the United States for years.

The protests have led to major US cities including Los Angeles, Atlanta and Philadelphia ordering its citizens to remain indoors after thousands took to the streets to protest against the crime.



US President Trump has blamed the extreme left for the violence, including widespread looting and arson in Minneapolis, saying rioters were dishonoring the memory of Floyd.

"We cannot and must not allow a small group of criminals and vandals to wreck our cities and lay waste to our communities," the president had said.

"My administration will stop mob violence. And we'll stop it cold," he had added, accusing the loose-knit militant anti-fascist network Antifa of orchestrating the violence.