Virat Kohli heaps praises on Anushka Sharma as she shares sun-kissed photo

Indian cricketer Virat Kohli heaped praises on wife Anushka Sharma after the latter shared a sun-kissed adorable photo on Instagram.
The Zero actor turned to photo-video sharing app to share her adorable photo.
She captioned it, “By now I know all the sunlight spots of every inch of my home.”
Commenting on the post, Virat Kohli dropped a lovable comment saying “Gorgeous” with heart emojis.
Anushka and Kohli have been treating their fans with endearing posts as the couple is quarantined at their Mumbai residence.
Earlier, Anushka shared a hilarious video of Virat Kohli, who could be seen enacting like a dinosaur with a funny walk and roar.
She had caption the video “I spotted .... A Dinosaur on the loose.”