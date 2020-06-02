Virat Kohli heaps praises on Anushka Sharma as she shares sun-kissed photo

Indian cricketer Virat Kohli heaped praises on wife Anushka Sharma after the latter shared a sun-kissed adorable photo on Instagram.



The Zero actor turned to photo-video sharing app to share her adorable photo.

She captioned it, “By now I know all the sunlight spots of every inch of my home.”

Commenting on the post, Virat Kohli dropped a lovable comment saying “Gorgeous” with heart emojis.



Anushka and Kohli have been treating their fans with endearing posts as the couple is quarantined at their Mumbai residence.

Earlier, Anushka shared a hilarious video of Virat Kohli, who could be seen enacting like a dinosaur with a funny walk and roar.

She had caption the video “I spotted .... A Dinosaur on the loose.”