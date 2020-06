Cole Sprouse redefines what it means to be an ally of the Black Lives Matter movement

Cole Sprouse turned to his Instagram with a post endorsing the Black Lives Matter movement

Hollywood star Cole Sprouse marched the streets alongside thousands protesting for the rights of America’s black community.

And like the many protesters that were taken into custody, the Riverdale actor too was handcuffed in Santa Monica on Sunday.

The former Disney star turned to his Instagram with a post endorsing the Black Lives Matter movement, as he detailed his experience attending the protest.

“A group of peaceful protesters, myself included, were arrested yesterday in Santa Monica,” he began.

He went on to note, that despite his arrest, the fight still does not encircle him: “Before the voracious horde of media sensationalism decides to somehow turn it about me, there’s a clear need to speak about the circumstances: Black Lives Matter. Peace, riots, looting, are an absolutely legitimate form of protest.”

Detailing the incident, he further said: “I was detained when standing in solidarity, as were many of the final vanguard within Santa Monica. We were given the option to leave, and were informed that if we did not retreat, we would be arrested. When many did turn to leave, we found another line of police officers blocking our route, at which point, they started zip tying us.”

“It needs to be stated that as a straight white man, and a public figure, the institutional consequences of my detainment are nothing in comparison to others within the movement. This is ABSOLUTELY not a narrative about me, and I hope the media doesn’t make it such,” he added.



“This is, and will be, a time about standing ground near others as a situation escalates, providing educated support, demonstrating and doing the right thing. This is precisely the time to contemplate what it means to stand as an ally.”

“I hope others in my position do as well. I noticed that there are cameras that roll within the police cruisers during the entirety of our detainment, hope it helps.”

Sprouse continued that despite his concern, he will not be speaking more on the subject as “I’m (1) not well versed enough to do so, (2) not the subject of the movement, and (3) uninterested in drawing attention away from the leaders of the #BLM movement.”