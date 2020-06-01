Prince Andrew's 'toxic' presence not welcomed back in the royal family

Prince Andrew's BBC interview which saw him defend his friendship with deceased pedophile Jeffrey Epstein

Prince Andrew who witnessed his reputation crumble to the ground in the recent months, may now have to permanently let go of his royal duties.

As per a royal insider, the Duke of York after having his status tarnished over the train-wreck of an interview with BBC six months ago, may not return to his royal duties anytime soon.

Allegations of his human trafficking resurfaced with a new Netflix docu-series Jeffrey Epstein: Filthy Rich, which features Virginia Giuffre claiming she was trafficked to the royal family member by Epstein thrice when she was 17. The allegations have been denied by the prince.

And now, Andrew’s presence in the royal family too seems to be appearing as unwanted as royal sources described him as “toxic” and “busted flush” during an interview with Sunday Times.

The publication claims, the royal family has no plans of reviewing the 60-year-old’s position, all the while he had been hoping to get back to his royal role for which he had even hired a PR specialist Mark Gallagher in a bid to clear his reputation.

The disastrous BBC interview which saw him defend his friendship with deceased pedophile Jeffrey Epstein had led to his suspension from royal duties.

He has since then also been weighed down by numerous other scandals as well which include the lawsuit against him by a former friend over allegedly owing $8million to him for the purchase of a ski chalet in 2014.