Kate Middleton uses Kensington Palace Instagram account to comment on fan photos

Kate Middleton this month launched a virtual photo competition titled "Hold Still" in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic which has killed over 30,000 people in the UK.

The competition required people to share their Instagram photos form life under lockdown.

Fans of the Duchess of Cambridge are thrilled to see Kate leaving comments on some of the photos via the official Kensington Palace Instagram account.

According to Hello! magazine, the competition has received a huge response, with 75000 entries submitted in the first week alone using the hashtag #HoldStill2020. She left the comments, singing them"C".

"Thank you so much for taking part in the Hold Still project. I get so much joy from being outside and gardening too. C." She also commented on a photo of a healthcare worker in uniform: "Thank you so much for sharing your story and for all the amazing work you continue to do at this difficult time. C," she wrote underneath a photo of a man