Cardi B claps back at troll who posted her home address on social media

Cardi B claps back at troll who posted her home address to social media. Photo: Arab News PK

Cardi B recently landed herself amid a major personal breach of privacy. Just recently, a troll posted her personal address to social media for the world to see.

For the unversed, it initially occurred because a social media user could not digest Cardi’s tweet and in an attempt to get back at her, the user allegedly put her privacy at stake. However, the moment this occurred, the singer sent a savage response to the culprit.

The user claims, "Cardi B is applauding rioters for burning businesses and ruining black communities. Since rioting ‘is only about Floyd’ and not about people’s property, maybe rioters should direct their attention to Cardi B’s new home.”

Many fans flocked to the singer's defense, calling the action deplorable. One user stated, "@parkerbrownusa you really posted Cardi’s address that’s called docking and it’s illegal because it’s has the intention to cause harm. Cardi has a family her husband , daughter , etc and you just tried to endanger them ...you’re probably gonna get sued .... #CardiB"



She later addressed a message to the man in question making it clear that she did not take this privacy breach lightly, "Imma let you know this right now. Anybody that comes to my property WILL DIE! That’s a promise!"