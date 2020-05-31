Beyoncé on George Floyd killing: 'No more senseless killings of human beings'

Beyoncé comes out in support of George Floyd’s ‘disgusting’ murder. Photo: Hollywood Life

Beyoncé just recently joined the horde of celebrities demanding justice for former after George Floyd passed away allegedly as a result of racial violence and brutality in broad daylight.

In her Instagram video, the singer provided a link for a petition, asking people to demand justice for the departed.

"We need justice for George Floyd” she started off stating, "We all witnessed his murder in broad daylight. We're broken, and we're disgusted. We cannot normalize this pain. I'm not only speaking to people of color."

"If you're white, black, brown, or anything in between, I'm sure you feel hopeless by the racism going on in America right now. No more senseless killings of human beings. No more seeing people of color as less than human.

"We can no longer look away. George is all of our family in humanity. He's our family because he's a fellow American. There have been too many times that we've seen these violent killings and no consequences. Yes, someone's been charged, but justice is far from being achieved. Please sign the petition and continue to pray for peace, compassion, and healing for our country. Thank you so much."



