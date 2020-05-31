‘We must show our love for the black community,’ says Lady Gaga after George Floyd's death

‘We must show our love for the black community,’ says Lady Gaga on killing of George Floyd

US singer and songwriter Lady Gaga, in her reaction to the tragic death of George Floyd, has stated that the voices of the black community have been gone unheard for too long.



In a lengthy statement on Instagram, the Rain On Me singer said, “I have a lot of things to say about this, but the first thing I want to say is I’m afraid to say anything that will incite further anger, although that is precisely the emotion that’s justified.”

“I do not wish to contribute to more violence, I wish to contribute to a solution. I am as outraged by the death of George Floyd as I have been by the deaths of exponentially too many black lives over hundreds of years that have been taken from us in this country as a result of systemic racism and corrupt systems that support it.”

The singer further said, “The voices of the black community have been silenced for too long and that silence has proven deadly time and time again. And no matter what they do to protest, they still met with no compassion by the leaders that are meant to protect them.”



“Everyday people in America are racist, that’s a fact.”

“Right now is a critical time for the black community to be supported by all other communities so we can put a stop to something that is intrinsically wrong.”

Lady Gaga criticized the US President Donald Trump saying, “We have known for a long time that President Trump has failed. He holds the most powerful office in the world, yet offers nothing but ignorance and prejudice while black lives continue to be taken.”

“He is fueling a system that is already rooted in racism, and racist activity, and we can all see what is happening. It’s time for change,” she further said.

“I urge people to speak gently to each other, speak with passion, inspiration, and impress the importance of this issue until the systems that keep is us sick die, instead people we love.”

She further said, “We must show our love for the black community. As a white, privileged woman, I take an oath to stand by with that. We haven’t, as a privileged community, done enough to fight racism and stand up for those people who are being killed.”

“This isn’t justice. This is an epic tragedy that defines our country and has for a long time."

I am sad. I am angry. And I will use the words that I can find to try to communicate what needs to change in as an effective and non-violent way possible as possible for me.”