Saeed Ghani says no decision taken on reopening schools in Sindh yet

Sindh Education Minister Saeed Ghani on Sunday once again said that no decision regarding opening of schools has been taken as yet, reported Geo News.

“Once we have taken a look at the situation at hand, we will decide about reopening schools,” Ghani told Geo News on Sunday.

The education minister revealed that a meeting of the education department’s steering committee has been called for next week which will discuss how to reopen schools or whether the government should extend the closure. “We are making a plan for the students regarding the school year,” Ghani added.

Earlier this month, the provincial minister had said that schools may not reopen for another six months and a new online curriculum would soon be introduced.

“Even if we try, we cannot reopen schools,” said the minister, talking to media in Karachi. He stated that the government felt that if schools were reopened, many parents would not send their children.

He had added that schools in Sindh will not reopen on June 1 and that a new date would be notified later.

Earlier, the minister had also said that the board examinations for matriculation and intermediate students would not be held this year due to the ongoing coronavirus outbreak.

The provincial minister had further said that all students would get an additional 3% marks at the time of the promotion to the next grade. “Our entire system of holding examinations and issuing results has been disturbed,” he said, adding that the new system has been introduced in the time of crisis.