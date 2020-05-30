Cardi B urges Minnesota protesters to fight injustices with the power of voting

Cardi B is easily regarded as one of the bravest voices in America, never shying away from speaking out against injustices.



The rapper is coming forth once again as racial tensions, police brutalities and rioting surges in the United States once again. Turning to Twitter, the rapping queen spoke out against the protests in Minnesota following the killing of George Floyd.

"They looting in Minnesota and as much as I don’t like this type of violence it is what it is. Too much peaceful marches, too much trending hashtags and NO SOLUTIONS! The people are left with NO CHOICE."

"Seeing people looting and going extremely outraged, it makes me feel like, 'Yes! Finally! Finally [expletive] is gonna hear us now. Yeah!' And as much as people is so against it, at this point I feel like I'm not against it," she tweeted.

"It's really frustrating ... police brutality been going on even way before I was born. I feel like I have done videos against police brutality, I feel like this is like my seventh time. I feel I've been doing police brutality videos ever since my teeth been [expletive] up. And the only [expletive] that changed has been my [expletive] teeth.”

She further said how despite her reservations about violent protests, she understands where the anger stems from.

"Let's say since Instagram started, how many peaceful protests have we seen? How many trending hashtags have we seen? These hashtags keep repeating themselves. [Rioting] is now what people have to resort to."

"Another way for the people to take power—I don't want to make everything political but it is what it is—it's by voting," she said.

Cardi, who has been an ardent supporter of former Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders, further said: "And when I say voting I'm not only talking about the president. We could vote for mayors, we could vote for judges and we could also vote for D.A.s [district attorneys]. These people have the power—these D.A.s, these judges, these attorneys—they have the power to prosecute."