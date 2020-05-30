Harvey Weinstein accused by four more women of sexual assault in new lawsuit

Harvey Weinstein is presently behind bars for his conviction over criminal sexual act and rape charges

A new lawsuit has been filed against disgraced Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein, by four women claiming they were sexually assaulted.

The accusers, identified as Jane Does, have also named the producer’s brother Robert Weinstein, their company Miramax as well as Disney. The allegations also comprise an account of one woman claiming to have been assaulted by Weinstein back in 1994, while she was 17.

Robert Weinstein and other executives have been accused of disregarding their abuse and being collaborators in enabling some encounters.

Talking to CNN, Weinstein’s civil attorney Imran Ansari said: "Mr. Weinstein categorically denies the allegations made anonymously against him years, if not decades, later. He absolutely denies the allegations that he had inappropriate sexual contact with someone underage, and will vigorously defend himself against these bold allegations.”

"In any event, some of these claims, including those alleged to have occurred in the 1980s and 1990s, may be barred by the applicable statute of limitations, and not subject to any exceptions under the law, as these plaintiffs do not appear to be complainants in Mr. Weinstein's criminal case," he added.

According to the allegations by the four women, the 68-year-old producer threatened to destroy their careers using his power, given they come out with the alleged assault.

Forty-three-year-old Jane Doe II said that she had met Weinstein in a hotel room at the age of 17, for what she assumed would be a work-related meeting. However, what followed that night was sexual assault at the hands of the condemned producer. It was also revealed by the accuser that her driver’s license was taken away by Weinstein before he let her out, intimidating her with threats of tarnishing her career if she exposed him.

As per the lawsuit, "Disney owned Miramax, Miramax paid settlements to multiple women who were victims of Harvey Weinstein's sexual abuse. Based on Disney's control of Miramax finances, Disney knew or should have known of these payments, which should have prompted additional inquiry and investigation.”