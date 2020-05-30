Kylie Jenner 'fears' for daughter Stormi after George Floyd's death

Kylie Jenner shared her words on George Floyd's death which has outraged the world.

The 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' star wants a better future for daughter Stormi, two, after being left shocked at footage of Floyd's death .

Kylie, 22, wrote on Instagram, 'since watching the most devastating and completely heartbreaking video showing the murder of George Floyd earlier this week I haven’t been able to get his face and his words out of my mind.

Expressing her worries about Stormi, who she shares with ex-boyfriend Travis Scott, Kylie said: 'I fear for my daughter and i hope for a better future for her. My heart breaks for George Floyd’s family and friends.'

'I'll never personally experience the pain and fear that many black people around the country go through every day but i know nobody should have to live in fear and nobody deserves a death like George Floyd and too many others.'



'speaking up is long overdue for the rest of us. we’re currently dealing with two horrific pandemics in our country, and we can’t sit back and ignore the fact that racism is one of them.'







