Evelyn Sharma reveals ‘people still know me best as the "Sunny sunny" girl’. Photo: Strand of Silk

Over the years Evelyn Sharma has been cast in a number of films. However, her most popular appearance is definitely Yaariyaan. During an interview, the actress touched base on her nickname ‘Sunny Sunny’ during the course of the interview.

According to a report by IANS, Evelyn revealed, "My debut film in Bollywood was 'From Sydney With Love'! How funny that now I am in love and engaged to a boy from Sydney! My breakthrough moment was of course with Ayan Mukerji's 'Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani' opposite Ranbir Kapoor, produced by Karan Johar.”

"Having been part big multicast films like 'Main Tera Hero' with Varun Dhawan or Imtiaz Ali's Shah Rukh Khan-Anushka Sharma starrer eJab Harry Met Sejal' has been an absolute delight.”

During the course of the interview, she admitted that ‘sunny sunny’ is a nickname she will love forever, "I think people still know me best as the "Sunny sunny" girl from the film 'Yariyaan', and I will love that song forever for that fact."

Over time her film count rose up to over 15 films. "By now I have been in over 15 films, I think celebrating your career milestones is super important because your fans will always love you most for those roles. Another movie very close to my heart and to my fans is "Ishqedarriyaan" where I got to play a smalltown girl from Himanchal and felt deeply connected to my Indian roots.”

Before signing off she admitted, "I also always dreamt of doing an action role and was super excited to be part of the mega-blockbuster film "Saaho", alongside Bahubali superstar Prabhas. I will always be thankful to director Sujeeth and the team for making me a part of this movie. "Saaho" was a dream come true."