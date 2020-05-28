Janhvi Kapoor has a desire to recreate Sridevi’s iconic roles from ‘Chandni’, ‘Mr.India’

Janhvi Kapoor reveals her desire to recreate Sridevi’s iconic roles ‘Chandni’, ‘Mr.India’.Photo: HerZindigi

Janhvi Kapoor has become Bollywood’s most up and coming stars in recent months and during her time in quarantine, she spoke at length about her late mother Sridevi in an interview.

During her interview with Filmfare, Janhvi spoke at length about her mother’s dancing skills, Janhvi stated, "Mom always thought that in dance it's not all about the steps, they are the last thing that you need to be thinking about. The most important thing, that she said one must do while dancing is to enjoy it thoroughly and have fun."

"I fondly remember one particular award function as a kid where I saw mom rehearse after a really long time. I still remember that she was just marking the steps in the hall at home instead of rehearsing. When I saw her on stage, I was surprised to see her performing so beautifully. This was nothing that I saw at home. She'd blown everyone away with that performance."

She further went on to say, "If given a chance, I would love to recreate the songs from Chandni as well as 'Kaate nahi kat te' from Mr. India. It wasn't a dance number, but she was so expressive with her body, there was no dance movement as such, but she still caught the beat and the rhythm and those latka's and jhatka's were all so perfect. Hawa Hawai from the same film was such a fun song. Apparently, the part where she's having a ball of a time with the fruits and topi was absolutely done improv."