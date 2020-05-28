Salman Khan announces new show 'House Of Bhaijaanz' to showcase his life in lockdown

Salman Khan announces release of show 'House Of Bhaijaanz' to showcase his life in lockdown. Photo: Boxofficeindia

With COVID-19 having forced celebrities into a hiatus, Salman Khan has been utilizing this time to showcase his day to day life for fans and with recent reports floating around, it appears his fans will be in for more than just daily glimpses pretty soon.

During a conversation with TellyChakkar about his farm days, the actor announced plans of a a special show, named, House Of Bhaijaanz, which will be airing on Colors.

According to a number of sources, Salman’s house help and other staff members will also take part in the show. It is also said to be hosted by Waluscha De Sousa and produced by SK TV and Banijay Asia.

Currently on the work front the actor is busy with relief efforts for those bearing the brunt of a complete lockdown, from daily wage workers and even migrant workers.