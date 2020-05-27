close
Sun May 24, 2020
Entertainment

Web Desk
May 27, 2020

Jimmy Fallon thanks critics for holding him accountable for his SNL 'skit'

Entertainment

Web Desk
Wed, May 27, 2020

The Tonight Show host Jimmy Fallon has thanked his fans and critics for holding him accountable for what he did on the Saturday Night Live 20 years ago.

The TV host apologized for using blackface in 2000 on SNL after a video of him doing an impression of Chirs Rock re-surfaced on the internet.

Taking to Twitter, Fallon wrote, "‘In 2000, while on SNL, I made a terrible decision to do an impersonation of Chris Rock while in blackface. ‘There is no excuse for this. I am very sorry for making this unquestionably offensive decision and thank all of you for holding me accountable.’

Jimmy Fallon doing blackface why is impersonating black ppl so funny back in the day I hate it here.’

