Kangana Ranaut details how family reacted after she bought her own bungalow

Kangana Ranaut reveals her family’s reaction to purchasing 48cr bungalow. Photo:

What many might not be aware of is that Kangana Ranaut began her journey into Bollywood with less than Rs 1500 to her name, however, with time the actress ended up creating an empire for herself.

During a virtual tour of her space, Kangana revealed her internal motivation towards the purchase of a Rs48 crore home, stating, "The idea was to build my own studio. But in between, some of my films hadn't work, like Rangoon and Simran.”

“It's actually a very expensive property in the heart of Mumbai. It's a bungalow, not a flat. So it took a setback, but then after Manikarnika, things changed again and I could rebuild it the way I wanted to. I could have done the basic thing and moved in."

However, owning such a large property carries a large amount of risk on its own and Kangana has been reminded of that every waking minute. "Everyone told me you could have worked anywhere else.”



“Why don't you just rent an apartment instead? I told them I can't go to those glass chambers where there's no life. I need organic fabric, plants around me. My family was like: yeh itni sari demands leke direction mein struggle karne ja rahi hai. My sister is like, she's a diva, tum struggling director ho?.”

"My CA told me why are you putting the money in this property? Usually, the studio that is backing the project they give you a place to work and the rent for it. He's asked me to put my money in bonds, or in a restaurant where there would be 40-50 lakhs rent eventually.”

“So there was a group of people from my parents to my CA and my sister who were after my life. So going against the family never really stops. And I was like, 'Can I just do what I want to do?' They felt I'm wasting my money. It was a challenge and I still feel that going forward, I will figure it if it was a good investment or not."