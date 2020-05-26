close
Sun May 24, 2020
Entertainment

Web Desk
May 26, 2020

Taylor Swift outsmarts Scooter Braun with cover of her song 'Look What You Made Me Do'?

Entertainment

Web Desk
Tue, May 26, 2020

The excited fans of Taylor Swift are speculating that the the pop star  has outsmarted Scooter Braun with a cleverly disguised cover of her song 'Look What You Made Me Do' .

Swift, according to her followers,   chose a smart way of outplaying Scooter Braun after he bought the rights to all the music from her first six albums last year. 

The singer reportedly tweeted a cover of her song 'Look What You Made Me Do', which she revealed was used in the latest episode of 'Killing Eve'.  The haunting reinterpretation apparently comes from a group called Jack Leopards & The Dolphin Club, but the band doesn't seem to exist.

There are  rumours that it's Taylor's brother Austin, 28, singing the cover. Other fans are speculating that it's Taylor's voice but digitally lowered so it sounds like a man.

The 30-year-old  became embroiled in a feud with her former label boss Scott Borchetta earlier this year after he sold Big Machine records to Scooter Braun, who gained the rights to all of Taylor's music that had been recorded under the label.

