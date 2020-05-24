Sonakshi Sinha opens up on her romance rumours with Shahid Kapoor

Sonakshi Sinha as asked about her old link-up rumours with megastar Shahid Kapoor

Bollywood stars often find themselves entwined within rumours of love affairs with their fellow industry insiders. And Sonakshi Sinha is no exception to this widespread occurrence.

During an interview with Pinkvilla, the Dabangg actor was asked to open up about her link-up rumours with megastar Shahid Kapoor.

And while the actor refuted all chitchat of the two being romantically involved, she also too a dig at those who make these rumour mills turn.

“I feel like sometimes people just, these rumours just start, people don’t have many things to talk about. When two single people are shooting, they are like, ‘oh what to do, chalo let’s start a rumour. It is quite funny,” she said.

“It did not bother me. Shahid and Me are good friends even today. At that time, we would laugh it off too. It never bothered us,” she added.

The two had weaved magic together on screen in 2013-released film R Rajkumar.