Katy Perry has been ‘learning to be a mum fast' amid lockdown. Photo: Wallpapercave

Katy Perry has been quarantining with ever since she returned back from Australia. With the 35-year-old expecting her first child in the summer of 2020, she has been using her alone time with young family members to practice her mothering skills.

She currently has a large number of kids in her household "a three-year-old and a six-year-old and my brother has an eight-month-old baby as well as Bloom’s son, who is nine.”

During a recent conversation at the BBC’s Graham Norton Show, Katy is using her time with tiny tots to practice her skills as a mother. The singer was quoted saying. "I’m learning to be a mum fast.”

Adding hilariously, "Kids gravitate towards me through my music, so I am used to them, but I am not used to being woken up really early in the morning by them staring at me from the side of my bed.”

However that is not to say all is going peach perfect for the singer. Whenever she feels overwhelmed or is need for some ‘me time’ she hides away in her car in the garage till she feels better.